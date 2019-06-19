Want To Show What I Can Do – Rangers New Boy Looking To Hit Ground Running

Follow @insidefutbol





Liverpool loanee Sheyi Ojo believes he is a good team player and insists he is raring to show what he can do on the pitch at Rangers.



The 22-year-old was on loan at Reims in Ligue 1 during the recently concluded season and has now made the switch to the Scottish Premiership with Rangers on a season-long deal.











And following his switch to Ibrox, Ojo has revealed what his strengths are on the pitch and admits he cannot wait to get started with his team-mates at Rangers.



The Englishman stressed that he always wants to get on the ball and make things happen for his team, while also suggesting he likes to score and create goals for his team-mates.





Ojo even went on to claim that he is a very good team player and insists he is raring to show what he can do on the pitch to everyone associated with Rangers next season.







“I am someone who always wants to get on the ball, I hate losing and I just want to play football. I like to show my skills, be creative and score goals”, Ojo told Rangers TV.



“But I also like to assist goals, it is not just important for me to score but the players around me to score as well.





“I would say I am quite a good team player and I am just hoping I can show everyone what I can do.”



Ojo notched up 18 appearances in all competitions for Reims this term.



Liverpool have locked him down to a contract that runs until 2023.

