06 October 2018

26 August 2018

19/06/2019 - 12:35 BST

Watford Proposal Tempts Arsenal and Newcastle Target Ismaila Sarr

 




Arsenal and Newcastle United linked Ismaila Sarr could say yes to the offer from Watford to take him to the Premier League this summer.

The Senegalese winger was arguably the standout performer for Rennes during the recently concluded season, where he netted 13 goals and registered 11 assists in all competitions.  


 



In the wake of his impressive performances for Rennes, Sarr has piqued the interest from several clubs in the Premier League during the ongoing summer transfer window.

Watford have already tabled a bid for Sarr, while Newcastle and Arsenal have also been mooted as potential destinations for the winger.
 


According to French magazine Le 10 Sport, Arsenal have recently picked up the transfer trail, but are yet to make a bid, and Sarr is tempted by the prospect of playing for the one team that have so far made a firm move, Watford



It is claimed the offer from the Hornets has tempted Sarr and that he could agree on a deal to join Vicarage Road, should both clubs find common ground on a transfer fee.

Watford are claimed to have offered an initial fee of about €25m to land Sarr, while Rennes want at least €40m to cash in on their talismanic winger.
 


Newcastle have been tipped to put in a bid for Sarr, but the Magpies and Arsenal have yet to firm up their interest by making a concrete approach to snare him away from Rennes during the close season.

Sarr could attract even more suitors in the transfer window, if he enjoys a good outing with Senegal in the Africa Cup of Nations this month.

The 21-year-old has a contract with Rennes that expires only in 2021.   
 