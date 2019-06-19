XRegister
06 October 2018

19/06/2019 - 08:40 BST

West Ham Haven’t Touched Base With Agents of Arsenal Target Despite Lodging Bid

 




West Ham have not been in touch with Arsenal linked winger Alexis Claude-Maurice despite tabling a bid for the Lorient star.

The 21-year-old caught the eye of several scouts last season with his performances in Ligue 2, scoring 14 goals in the French second tier for Lorient.  


 



However, it was not good enough to earn promotion for Lorient and the player has conceded that it is time for him to move on and play at a higher level.

Arsenal have been linked with making an offer for Claude-Maurice and he has also attracted interest from Germany with Borussia Monchengladbach keen on signing him.
 


West Ham have also slapped in an offer for the Frenchman, but according to French sports daily L’Equipe, the Hammers are not in touch with the player at the moment.



The east London club are keen on signing the 21-year-old, but they have tabled a bid for him with Lorient through an intermediary.

The club are yet to contact the player or his representatives to probe the possibility of taking him to the London Stadium.
 


It remains to be seen whether the player will agree to join West Ham if Lorient accept the offer from the Hammers.   
 