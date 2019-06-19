West Ham Send Transfer Message To Manchester City and Manchester United Over Star

Follow @insidefutbol





West Ham United have communicated to both Manchester City and Manchester United that Declan Rice is not for sale, according to Sky Sports News.



Rice enjoyed an impressive campaign under Manuel Pellegrini at West Ham and has been of interest to both Manchester clubs.











Both the Red Devils and the Citizens put in enquiries about Rice, however West Ham have made their stance on the midfielder clear.



They have informed both sides that they do not wish to sell Rice this summer and he will not leave the London Stadium.





Pellegrini sees Rice as a key man heading into the new campaign and is not ready to see him depart.







It is remains to be seen if Manchester City and Manchester United will take on board West Ham's message and press the pause button on their pursuit of Rice.



The duo could yet decide to slap in an offer to test the water and see if West Ham are prepared to reject a big money proposal for Rice this summer.





Manchester United have also been linked with another West Ham star in the shape of Issa Diop.



