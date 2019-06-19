West Ham Yet To Lodge Bid For Midfield Target Despite Speculation

Follow @insidefutbol





West Ham United are yet to make an offer for Marseille midfielder Morgan Sanson, despite fierce speculation, while the player is also on Valencia's radar.



The 24-year-old midfielder is expected to leave Marseille ahead of next season and the club have identified him as someone they could sell for big money.





Sanson has attracted interest from several clubs and his representatives have been holding talks with interested parties over a summer move.



West Ham are reportedly keen on taking the Frenchman to the Premier League and the club are believed to be preparing an offer for him.





But according to French sports daily L’Equipe, Marseille are yet to receive a concrete bid on their table for the 24-year-old central midfielder.



The French club are keen to sell him, but are yet to hear anything concrete from his suitors despite the rumoured interest.



Valencia are also interested in Sanson and his agent is claimed to have been in talks with the Spanish club.





Marseille would prefer to see Sanson move to England as they believe they could get the premium price for him from a Premier League outfit.

