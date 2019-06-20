Agent of Manchester United Linked Denzel Dumfries Indicates Interest From Multiple Clubs

Follow @insidefutbol





The agent of Manchester United linked defender Denzel Dumfries has been fielded several enquiries for his client this summer.



The Dutchman had a solid first season at PSV Eindhoven and it has led to speculation over his future at the Philips Stadion.











Making 43 appearances for PSV, the full-back’s performances have piqued the interest of several clubs and there are suggestions he could leave the Dutch giants this summer.



Manchester United have been linked with an interest in Dumfries, but there are claims they are not the only club interested in him.





According to Dutch daily the Eindhovens Dagblad, his agent has confirmed that several clubs have been in touch with him for Dumfries this summer.







It is unclear whether any concrete offer has been made for the Dutchman, but it has been claimed that his representative has been fielding several calls.



PSV are unlikely to be thrilled about selling the right-back as Mark van Bommel has already been insistent on further strengthening his squad’s defence ahead of next season.





Dumfries signed a five-year deal with PSV last summer.

