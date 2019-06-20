Aston Villa Target Marvelous Nakamba Attracts Offers, Club Brugge Not Convinced

Follow @insidefutbol





Club Brugge have already received several offers for Aston Villa midfield target Marvelous Nakamba, who has also been on Atalanta’s radar, but have not yet deemed any good enough.



The Zimbabwe midfielder joined the Belgian outfit from Vitesse in 2017 and has had an impressive two seasons at Club Brugge.











Aston Villa have been linked with a move for the player and there are claims that his agents have offered his services to the newly promoted Premier League club this summer.



The Villans are considering signing him and Nakamba is being eyed as a potential alternative target to Leeds United midfielder Kalvin Phillips by the Midlands club.





But they could face serious competition for his signature, as according to Belgian daily Het Laatste Nieuws, Club Brugge have already received several offers for Nakamba this summer.







Club Brugge are prepared to sell Nakamba this summer, but only for a level they deem acceptable, and as such are yet to accept any offer.



Aston Villa have already done business with Club Brugge this summer when they signed Brazilian forward Wesley from the Belgian outfit.





Serie A outfit Atalanta are also claimed to be keen on signing Nakamba ahead of next season.

