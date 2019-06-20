Barcelona Opposed To Letting Liverpool Linked Ousmane Dembele Leave

Follow @insidefutbol





Barcelona have told the agent of Liverpool linked winger Ousmane Dembele that they do not want to sell the player this summer.



Dembele struggled with injuries last season and has so far failed to justify the amount of money Barcelona shelled out to sign him from Borussia Dortmund in 2017.













There are concerns about Dembele’s attitude and injury problems within the power corridors at Barcelona and there were suggestions that the club could consider selling him.



His agent met Barcelona president Josep Maria Bartomeu and technical director Eric Abidal on Wednesday to discuss his client’s future at the Nou Camp going forward.





And according to Catalan daily Mundo Deportivo, Dembele’s agent has been told that Barcelona do not want to sell the player this summer.







The Catalan giants retain confidence in the Frenchman and want him to flourish at the Nou Camp.



Dembele is also keen to stay at Barcelona and his agent has presented no offers from any clubs.





Liverpool have reportedly been in touch with his agent, but it seems the player and Barcelona want their relationship to continue next season.

