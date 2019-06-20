XRegister
* Fields need to be completed
Account Details
Username * :
Password * :
Confirm Password * :
Email Address * :
Confirm Email Address * :
  
Please type the letters &
numbers in the box below
Personal Details
First Name * :
Last Name * :
Country * :
Date of Birth * : Select date
Favourite Team :
 
I have read and accept the Terms & Conditions.
I have read and accept the Privacy Policy.
Send me occasional Inside Futbol updates.
  |   Forgot Password?
XPlease log in...
Username :
Password :
 
...or sign in with your Facebook account
Connect with Facebook
Register   |   Forgot Password?
XEnter your email...
Email address:
 
Register
X
Inside FutbolInside Futbol

06 October 2018

On Mobile!
Inside Futbol is fully optimised for mobile devices. Point your phone's browser towards www.insidefutbol.com!



26 August 2018

Twitter!

Inside Futbol is on Twitter. Follow us to make sure you never miss a thing!

 

20/06/2019 - 10:12 BST

Barcelona Opposed To Letting Liverpool Linked Ousmane Dembele Leave

 




Barcelona have told the agent of Liverpool linked winger Ousmane Dembele that they do not want to sell the player this summer.

Dembele struggled with injuries last season and has so far failed to justify the amount of money Barcelona shelled out to sign him from Borussia Dortmund in 2017.  


 



There are concerns about Dembele’s attitude and injury problems within the power corridors at Barcelona and there were suggestions that the club could consider selling him.

His agent met Barcelona president Josep Maria Bartomeu and technical director Eric Abidal on Wednesday to discuss his client’s future at the Nou Camp going forward.
 


And according to Catalan daily Mundo Deportivo, Dembele’s agent has been told that Barcelona do not want to sell the player this summer.



The Catalan giants retain confidence in the Frenchman and want him to flourish at the Nou Camp.

Dembele is also keen to stay at Barcelona and his agent has presented no offers from any clubs.
 


Liverpool have reportedly been in touch with his agent, but it seems the player and Barcelona want their relationship to continue next season.   
 