20/06/2019 - 12:22 BST

Belgian Giants Join Hunt For Leeds United Linked Striker

 




Anderlecht and Genk have expressed their interest in signing Leeds United linked Michael Frey from Fenerbahce in the summer transfer window.

Frey struggled to hit the ground running at Fenerbahce during his debut season with the club, after joining from FC Zurich in Switzerland last summer.  

 



Fenerbahce coach Ersun Yanal wants the club to offload Frey in the summer transfer window, as the Turkish giants aim to bounce back from a disappointing domestic campaign this season.

As such, Frey has been linked with a move to several clubs, including Championship giants Leeds.
 


Middlesbrough have also been mooted as a potential destination for Frey, despite Fenerbahce initially struggling to find potential suitors for the striker.



And according to Turkish daily Takvim, Fenerbahce could receive a huge boost in their efforts to offload Frey during the ongoing summer transfer window.

It is claimed that Belgian top flight sides Anderlecht and Genk have expressed their interest in snaring Frey away from Istanbul this summer.
 


As such, Fenerbahce are now poised to enter talks with both clubs to reach an agreement over the permanent transfer of Frey.

Despite the talk of their interest, neither Leeds nor Middlesbrough appear to have made a concrete attempt to land Frey during the close season.

The 24-year-old netted just three goals in the Turkish Super Lig during the recently concluded season, as Fenerbahce finished sixth in the league.   
 