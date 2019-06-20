XRegister
* Fields need to be completed
Account Details
Username * :
Password * :
Confirm Password * :
Email Address * :
Confirm Email Address * :
  
Please type the letters &
numbers in the box below
Personal Details
First Name * :
Last Name * :
Country * :
Date of Birth * : Select date
Favourite Team :
 
I have read and accept the Terms & Conditions.
I have read and accept the Privacy Policy.
Send me occasional Inside Futbol updates.
  |   Forgot Password?
XPlease log in...
Username :
Password :
 
...or sign in with your Facebook account
Connect with Facebook
Register   |   Forgot Password?
XEnter your email...
Email address:
 
Register
X
Inside FutbolInside Futbol

06 October 2018

On Mobile!
Inside Futbol is fully optimised for mobile devices. Point your phone's browser towards www.insidefutbol.com!



26 August 2018

Twitter!

Inside Futbol is on Twitter. Follow us to make sure you never miss a thing!

 

20/06/2019 - 21:16 BST

Carlo Ancelotti Given Assurances Over Liverpool and Man City Target Kalidou Koulibaly

 




Napoli coach Carlo Ancelotti has been assured by the club that Liverpool and Manchester City target Kalidou Koulibaly will not be sold.

Koulibaly has established himself amongst the most highly rated central defenders in world football and has repeatedly been linked with an exit from Napoli.

 



Manchester United have regularly been linked with the Senegalese, but Liverpool and Manchester City provide his most recent Premier League interest.

Ancelotti is a big fan of Koulibaly and is desperate not to lose him.
 


And according to Italian radio station Radio Sportiva's discussion with Rai journalist Ciro Venerato, Ancelotti has been given assurances on Koulibaly.



The former Chelsea and Real Madrid boss has been told that Napoli will turn down all offers for Koulibaly.

However, Napoli have take a different stance on midfielder Allan.
 


The Serie A giants could give serious consideration to any offers of around the €60m mark that are made for the Brazil international.

 