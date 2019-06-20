Carlo Ancelotti Given Assurances Over Liverpool and Man City Target Kalidou Koulibaly

Follow @insidefutbol





Napoli coach Carlo Ancelotti has been assured by the club that Liverpool and Manchester City target Kalidou Koulibaly will not be sold.



Koulibaly has established himself amongst the most highly rated central defenders in world football and has repeatedly been linked with an exit from Napoli.











Manchester United have regularly been linked with the Senegalese, but Liverpool and Manchester City provide his most recent Premier League interest.



Ancelotti is a big fan of Koulibaly and is desperate not to lose him.





And according to Italian radio station Radio Sportiva's discussion with Rai journalist Ciro Venerato, Ancelotti has been given assurances on Koulibaly.







The former Chelsea and Real Madrid boss has been told that Napoli will turn down all offers for Koulibaly.



However, Napoli have take a different stance on midfielder Allan.





The Serie A giants could give serious consideration to any offers of around the €60m mark that are made for the Brazil international.



