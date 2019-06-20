XRegister
06 October 2018

26 August 2018

20/06/2019 - 23:43 BST

Chelsea Price Star Out of Atletico Madrid Move

 




Chelsea have priced Marcos Alonso out of a return to Spain with Atletico Madrid.

The left-back has been attracting interest from Atletico Madrid, who have been trying to put a deal in place to take him to the Wanda Metropolitano.

 



But, according to Spanish radio station Cadena COPE, Chelsea want €40m in order to let Alonso leave Stamford Bridge this summer.

La Liga giants Atletico Madrid are not willing to pay such a sum for the full-back and as a result have put a stop to their attempts to snap him up.
 


It is claimed that Alonso is interested in the idea of moving to Atletico Madrid.



However, the defender does not want to push for an exit from Chelsea and feels that his prospects may be improved at Stamford Bridge due to the departure of Maurizio Sarri.

Alonso fell out of favour under Sarri towards the end of the recently concluded season, but will have a clean slate under the club's new manager.
 


Sarri, now Juventus coach, opted to play Emerson Palmieri at left-back, with Alonso dropped as a result.

 