Claim From France: Arsenal Unlikely To Be Able To Afford PSG Star

Unai Emery is an admirer of Presnel Kimpembe, but Arsenal are unlikely to be able to do a deal to sign him this summer, it has been claimed in France.



The 23-year-old quickly established himself as an integral member of the first team squad at the Parc des Princes, after being promoted to the senior team in 2015.











However Kimpembe, who won the World Cup with France last summer, has drawn criticism from some quarters on the back of an inconsistent season.



The defender was guilty of conceding the penalty that helped Manchester United knock PSG out of the Champions League and has not convinced all in the corridors of power at PSG.





Kimpembe could be one of the players PSG could aim to cash in on the summer transfer window, while he is claimed to have clashed with Neymar at points.







Arsenal boss Emery is a big fan of Kimpembe, but according to French outlet Paris United, a move to the Emirates Stadium is unlikely.



It is claimed the Gunners would need in excess of €40m to facilitate a move for Kimpembe during the ongoing summer transfer window.





And due to their inability to qualify for the Champions League, Arsenal are operating with a tight budget.



The Gunners could try to loan the defender, but PSG are not interested in such an agreement.

