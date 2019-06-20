Claim From Italy: Serie A Star’s Agent Could Hold Arsenal Talks

Follow @insidefutbol





Arsenal could meet the agent of Torino centre-back Armando Izzo today in London to discuss a potential summer transfer.



Torino signed the defender from Genoa last summer and he has had a solid first season at the Turin based club, leading to speculation over his future.













The 27-year-old centre-back was on the radar of Premier League clubs last year as well when he decided to leave Genoa for Torino and he could again have interest from England.



Arsenal have been keeping tabs on the defender as part of their plans to strengthen their backline during the ongoing summer transfer window.





And according to Italian outlet Tutto Mercato, the Italian’s agent could meet representatives from Arsenal today to discuss a potential move to the Emirates for his client.







Izzo’s agent is in London to take understand the level of interest in his client and Arsenal could be one of the stops for him today.



Arsenal are likely to want to understand the financial parameters of a potential deal for the centre-back and whether the player would be interested in a move.





However, the final call will be taken by Torino and it is unclear whether they are planning to cash in on Izzo after just one season.

