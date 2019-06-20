Coach Has Spoken To Him – Dutch Side’s Sporting Director On Southampton Star

Follow @insidefutbol





AZ Alkmaar sporting director Max Huiberts has confirmed that coach Arne Slot has been in touch with Southampton midfielder Jordy Clasie, but stressed that he is not the only player the club are tracking at the moment.



Clasie spent last season on loan at Feyenoord, but the Dutch club are not keen on taking up the option to make the move permanent this summer.











The Dutchman is not part of Southampton manager Ralph Hasenhuttl’s plans going forward and the midfielder is keen to stay in the Netherlands next season.



AZ Alkmaar are interested in signing the Saints midfielder and coach Slot has reportedly convinced the player about joining the club during the ongoing transfer window.





Huiberts confirmed the AZ coach’s contact with Clasie but indicated that the player will have to sort out his future with Southampton, with whom he still has a year left on his deal before they can make a move.







“The coach has been in contact with him, I have not personally spoken to him”, the Dutch deal-maker told RTV Noord-Holland.



“We have to see how it works out because he also has a contract with Southampton for a year.





“And well, that has to be settled.



“I can’t say anything else about it at the moment.”



Huiberts also insisted that Clasie is not the only player in his position the club are keeping tabs on this summer.



“We are interested in the player”, the AZ sporting director continued.



“But we are also interested in several players who can play in the same position.”

