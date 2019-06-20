XRegister
* Fields need to be completed
Account Details
Username * :
Password * :
Confirm Password * :
Email Address * :
Confirm Email Address * :
  
Please type the letters &
numbers in the box below
Personal Details
First Name * :
Last Name * :
Country * :
Date of Birth * : Select date
Favourite Team :
 
I have read and accept the Terms & Conditions.
I have read and accept the Privacy Policy.
Send me occasional Inside Futbol updates.
  |   Forgot Password?
XPlease log in...
Username :
Password :
 
...or sign in with your Facebook account
Connect with Facebook
Register   |   Forgot Password?
XEnter your email...
Email address:
 
Register
X
Inside FutbolInside Futbol

06 October 2018

On Mobile!
Inside Futbol is fully optimised for mobile devices. Point your phone's browser towards www.insidefutbol.com!



26 August 2018

Twitter!

Inside Futbol is on Twitter. Follow us to make sure you never miss a thing!

 

20/06/2019 - 14:38 BST

Coach Has Spoken To Him – Dutch Side’s Sporting Director On Southampton Star

 




AZ Alkmaar sporting director Max Huiberts has confirmed that coach Arne Slot has been in touch with Southampton midfielder Jordy Clasie, but stressed that he is not the only player the club are tracking at the moment.

Clasie spent last season on loan at Feyenoord, but the Dutch club are not keen on taking up the option to make the move permanent this summer.  

 



The Dutchman is not part of Southampton manager Ralph Hasenhuttl’s plans going forward and the midfielder is keen to stay in the Netherlands next season.

AZ Alkmaar are interested in signing the Saints midfielder and coach Slot has reportedly convinced the player about joining the club during the ongoing transfer window.
 


Huiberts confirmed the AZ coach’s contact with Clasie but indicated that the player will have to sort out his future with Southampton, with whom he still has a year left on his deal before they can make a move.



“The coach has been in contact with him, I have not personally spoken to him”, the Dutch deal-maker told RTV Noord-Holland.

“We have to see how it works out because he also has a contract with Southampton for a year.
 


“And well, that has to be settled.

“I can’t say anything else about it at the moment.”

Huiberts also insisted that Clasie is not the only player in his position the club are keeping tabs on this summer.

“We are interested in the player”, the AZ sporting director continued.

“But we are also interested in several players who can play in the same position.”   
 