Crystal Palace Still Not Satisfied With Manchester United’s Aaron Wan-Bissaka Offer

Crystal Palace are not yet satisfied with Manchester United's offer for Aaron Wan-Bissaka, according to the Guardian.



The Red Devils have zeroed in on the full-back and want to add him to the ranks at Old Trafford in the ongoing summer transfer window.











Talks have continued to take place between the two clubs, but Crystal Palace are not yet happy to sign off the deal and give Wan-Bissaka permission to complete a move to Manchester United.



Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's side have yet to offer a guaranteed fee which is acceptable to Crystal Palace.





It appears that the Eagles are unhappy to rely on add-ons to reach a certain level and want more in the form of guaranteed payments.







With talks set to continue, Manchester United will be looking to find common ground with Roy Hodgson's side.



Wan-Bissaka is currently on international duty with England Under-21s at the European Under-21 Championship in Italy.





The 21-year-old featured for the Young Lions in their 2-1 defeat against France.



