XRegister
* Fields need to be completed
Account Details
Username * :
Password * :
Confirm Password * :
Email Address * :
Confirm Email Address * :
  
Please type the letters &
numbers in the box below
Personal Details
First Name * :
Last Name * :
Country * :
Date of Birth * : Select date
Favourite Team :
 
I have read and accept the Terms & Conditions.
I have read and accept the Privacy Policy.
Send me occasional Inside Futbol updates.
  |   Forgot Password?
XPlease log in...
Username :
Password :
 
...or sign in with your Facebook account
Connect with Facebook
Register   |   Forgot Password?
XEnter your email...
Email address:
 
Register
X
Inside FutbolInside Futbol

06 October 2018

On Mobile!
Inside Futbol is fully optimised for mobile devices. Point your phone's browser towards www.insidefutbol.com!



26 August 2018

Twitter!

Inside Futbol is on Twitter. Follow us to make sure you never miss a thing!

 

20/06/2019 - 21:42 BST

Crystal Palace Still Not Satisfied With Manchester United’s Aaron Wan-Bissaka Offer

 




Crystal Palace are not yet satisfied with Manchester United's offer for Aaron Wan-Bissaka, according to the Guardian.

The Red Devils have zeroed in on the full-back and want to add him to the ranks at Old Trafford in the ongoing summer transfer window.

 



Talks have continued to take place between the two clubs, but Crystal Palace are not yet happy to sign off the deal and give Wan-Bissaka permission to complete a move to Manchester United.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's side have yet to offer a guaranteed fee which is acceptable to Crystal Palace.
 


It appears that the Eagles are unhappy to rely on add-ons to reach a certain level and want more in the form of guaranteed payments.



With talks set to continue, Manchester United will be looking to find common ground with Roy Hodgson's side.

Wan-Bissaka is currently on international duty with England Under-21s at the European Under-21 Championship in Italy.
 


The 21-year-old featured for the Young Lions in their 2-1 defeat against France.

 