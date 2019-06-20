XRegister
20/06/2019 - 15:07 BST

Everton Confirm Sale of Forward

 




Everton have officially confirmed the departure of forward Nikola Vlasic.

The Croatian international has completed a permanent move to Russian Premier League side CSKA Moscow, with Everton not disclosing the fee they have received for the player.

 



Vlasic, who was also linked with a move to Turkey this summer, spent the whole of last season on loan at CSKA Moscow and impressed.

He made 31 appearances for CSKA Moscow over the course of last season and scored eight goals.
 


Now Vlasic will look to further kick on with his career in Russia at CSKA Moscow.



Vlasic departs Goodison Park having clocked up 19 appearances in a blue shirt, with two goals to his name.

The Toffees secured Vlasic's services from Hajduk Split in 2017.
 


However, having been deemed surplus to requirements by Everton boss Marco Silva, he has now been sold.

 