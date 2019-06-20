Exchange of Documents Only Thing Standing Between Rangers And Official Capture of Young Midfielder

Follow @insidefutbol





Umaro Balde has penned a two-year contract with Rangers and is now waiting for the final step before the move is official.



The Portuguese talent has been allowed to move from Sporting Lisbon to Rangers on a free transfer.











But Sporting Lisbon have negotiated a sell-on clause in the agreement which means that they will bank 20 per cent of any future sale of Balde by Rangers. The deal also contains a clause which will not allow Rangers to let Balde join either Benfica or FC Porto in the future; Sporting Lisbon's two rivals.



He has now put pen to paper to a two-year contract with Rangers, according to Portuguese outlet Maisfutebol.





However, while the 16-year-old midfielder has signed the neccessary paperwork, Rangers and Sporting Lisbon still need to exchange several documents.







As such, the move is not yet official in the eyes of the authorities, despite Balde signing a contract.



The teenager will be looking to kick on with his development at Rangers as he bids to catch the eye of Gers boss Steven Gerrard.





It remains to be seen what Rangers' plans are for Balde, but the Scottish giants have shown a pathway for talents into the senior set-up in recent years.



