Hellas Verona Join Chase For Celtic Linked Centre-Back

Hellas Verona have joined the race for the signature of Celtic target Amir Rrahmani, who recently rejected a contract proposal from Standard Liege.



The 25-year-old has emerged as a target for several clubs, including Celtic, due to his consistent performances for Dinamo Zagreb this term.











Despite being an integral member of the first team squad at the club, Dinamo Zagreb are open to cashing in on Rrahmani in the summer transfer window for the right price.



The Croatian giants value Rrahmani in the region of €2m and in addition to Celtic, Standard Liege have also expressed their interest in the defender.





The Belgian club reached an agreement with Dinamo Zagreb and put forward a contract for Rrahmani, who decided to knock back the offer on his table.







And in what may come as a concern for both Celtic and Standard Liege, Hellas Verona have now joined the race to land Rrahmani this summer, according to Belgian daily Le Soir.



It is also claimed that Rrahmani would prefer to join newly-promoted Hellas Verona in Serie A as opposed to joining the Belgian top flight.





Celtic and Standard Liege could be handed a serious blow in their pursuit of Rrahmani, if Hellas Verona can agree on a transfer fee with Dinamo Zagreb.



The Kosovo international made 26 appearances in all competitions this term.



He still has two years remaining on his contract with Dinamo Zagreb.

