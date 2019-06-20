XRegister
* Fields need to be completed
Account Details
Username * :
Password * :
Confirm Password * :
Email Address * :
Confirm Email Address * :
  
Please type the letters &
numbers in the box below
Personal Details
First Name * :
Last Name * :
Country * :
Date of Birth * : Select date
Favourite Team :
 
I have read and accept the Terms & Conditions.
I have read and accept the Privacy Policy.
Send me occasional Inside Futbol updates.
  |   Forgot Password?
XPlease log in...
Username :
Password :
 
...or sign in with your Facebook account
Connect with Facebook
Register   |   Forgot Password?
XEnter your email...
Email address:
 
Register
X
Inside FutbolInside Futbol

06 October 2018

On Mobile!
Inside Futbol is fully optimised for mobile devices. Point your phone's browser towards www.insidefutbol.com!



26 August 2018

Twitter!

Inside Futbol is on Twitter. Follow us to make sure you never miss a thing!

 

20/06/2019 - 21:34 BST

Inter Power Pair Not Worried Despite Manchester City Competition For Teen Midfielder

 




Inter power-brokers Giuseppe Marotta and Piero Ausilo are relaxed over Manchester City's latest attempts to muscle into the race for Lucien Agoume.

The highly rated French midfielder is expected to move on from Sochaux this summer and has not been short of admirers, with Barcelona and Manchester City linked.

 



But Inter are in pole position for the 17-year-old and renewed efforts from Manchester City are not worrying the Nerazzurri.

According to Italian outlet Tutto Mercato, power duo Marotta and Ausilio are relaxed about the situation as they are continuing talks to seal the deal with the player's agent, Oscar Damiani.
 


It was claimed earlier this week that Inter have even booked Agoume in for a medical next week.



The Nerazzurri continue to remain confident that they are the France Under-17 captain's choice and he will move to Italy.

Despite his tender years, Agoume made 15 appearances in Ligue 2 in the recently concluded season for Sochaux.
 


The midfielder has been tipped for big things and Inter are looking to make sure he continues his development in Italy.

 