Inter Power Pair Not Worried Despite Manchester City Competition For Teen Midfielder

Inter power-brokers Giuseppe Marotta and Piero Ausilo are relaxed over Manchester City's latest attempts to muscle into the race for Lucien Agoume.



The highly rated French midfielder is expected to move on from Sochaux this summer and has not been short of admirers, with Barcelona and Manchester City linked.











But Inter are in pole position for the 17-year-old and renewed efforts from Manchester City are not worrying the Nerazzurri.



According to Italian outlet Tutto Mercato, power duo Marotta and Ausilio are relaxed about the situation as they are continuing talks to seal the deal with the player's agent, Oscar Damiani.





It was claimed earlier this week that Inter have even booked Agoume in for a medical next week.







The Nerazzurri continue to remain confident that they are the France Under-17 captain's choice and he will move to Italy.



Despite his tender years, Agoume made 15 appearances in Ligue 2 in the recently concluded season for Sochaux.





The midfielder has been tipped for big things and Inter are looking to make sure he continues his development in Italy.



