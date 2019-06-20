Juventus Not Interested In Danilo Sweetener

Follow @insidefutbol





Juventus are not keen on signing Danilo as part of a deal to sell Joao Cancelo to Manchester City this summer.



The 27-year-old full-back was a bit part player at the Etihad last season and he has been keen on a move away from the Premier League champions during the ongoing window.











Inter have been interested in signing him and they reportedly have an agreement in place with Danilo, who is prepared to move to the San Siro this summer.



However, negotiations with Manchester City have been fraught and the Premier League champions are planning to use Danilo as a pawn to get their hands on Cancelo.





Manchester City do not want to pay the €60m asking price for Cancelo, and according to Sky Italia, Danilo has been offered to Juventus to bring the price down.







But the Italian champions are not keen on signing the Brazilian and have been insistent on getting the money they want for the Portugal right-back.



Cancelo is keen on a move to the Etihad to work under Pep Guardiola but for the moment, the two clubs are yet to reach an agreement.





And the wait for Danilo to leave Manchester City is also set to continue.

