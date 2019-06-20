Juventus Settle On Tottenham Star As Target, Ready Contract Offer

Follow @insidefutbol





Juventus sporting director Fabio Paratici has zeroed in on Tottenham Hotspur's Kieran Trippier as the club's first choice to replace Joao Cancelo, with the Bianconeri drawing up a contract offer.



Trippier has been linked with an exit from Tottenham this summer amid suggestions Mauricio Pochettino is willing to let the full-back go for the right price.











Napoli showed interest in the England international, but it is Juventus now making the running to take him to Italy.



Paratici has settled firmly on Trippier as the club's first choice to replace Manchester City target Cancelo, according to Italian daily Gazzetta dello Sport.





It is claimed that the Bianconeri have even drawn up a contract for Trippier which would see him earn €2.6m per year plus bonuses over five years.







It remains to be seen if Trippier is convinced by the proposal, while Juventus would also have to thrash out a fee with Tottenham for the defender.



A move to Juventus would see Trippier play under former Chelsea boss Maurizio Sarri.





Sarri is a fan of Trippier and has given the green light to Juventus making a move for the defender.



