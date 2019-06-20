Liverpool Linked With La Liga Defender

Follow @insidefutbol





Manchester United linked defender Junior Firpo has emerged as a potential target for Liverpool as a replacement for Alberto Moreno.



Moreno is out of contract at the end of the month and will be leaving Liverpool on a free transfer, leaving the Reds to seek a replacement for him.











Scotland captain Andrew Robertson is Jurgen Klopp’s first choice left-back but the Liverpool boss wants to have another option in the position going into next season.



Augsburg’s Philipp Max is claimed to be one of the players Liverpool have been following and it has been claimed that the Reds are also looking in Spain for the Spaniard’s successor on Merseyside.





According to Seville-based Spanish daily Estadio Deportivo, Real Betis left-back Firpo has been mentioned amidst the Liverpool recruitment team.







The Reds have been keeping an eye on him and he is one of the names on their shortlist of targets this summer.



However, no concrete move has been made and Liverpool are still assessing their options ahead of nailing down on the player they want.





Firpo has also been linked with a move to Manchester United but the club seem more keen on signing a right-back this summer.

