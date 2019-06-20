Marcelo Bielsa Knows – Leeds United MD Sure Boss Has Promotion Worked Out

Follow @insidefutbol





Leeds United managing director Angus Kinnear has insisted that Marcelo Bielsa knows precisely what to do to make sure the Whites secure promotion to the Premier League next season.



The Whites narrowly missed out on a return to the top flight after suffering a defeat to Derby County during the playoff semi-finals in the Championship last term.











Despite failing to help Leeds secure a return to the Premier League, Bielsa has opted continue at Elland Road by extending his contract with the club for another year.



The Argentine tactician has already identified targets in the summer transfer window, as Leeds aim to compete for automatic promotion during the upcoming campaign.





And following the announcement of the fixtures for next season, Kinnear has claimed that Bielsa precisely knows what he must do to ensure Leeds win promotion next year.







The Leeds managing director also believes Bielsa’s extension was the most important signing of the summer and claimed the Whites coach knows there is unfinished business with the club.



“He's the most significant signing. It wasn't a difficult conversation”, Kinnear was quoted as saying by the Yorkshire Evening Post.





“He's committed and he knows there is unfinished business to do.



“He is disappointed that we just fell short last season but he has absolutely the belief that he knows precisely what to do to make sure we get it right this year.”



Leeds begin their 2019/20 Championship campaign away from home against Bristol City at Ashton Gate.

