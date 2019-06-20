Rangers Star Not Involved In Portugal Camp, Player’s Agent Insists Has Not Left Ibrox

Follow @insidefutbol





Eros Grezda will not be heading off with Rangers to their pre-season trip to Portugal, with the winger's agent having weighed in on the situation.



The Gers signed Grezda last summer, splashing the cash to take him to Ibrox, but he arrived still recovering from an injury.











Grezda struggled to make an impact over the course of the season and there have been big question marks over his future heading into the summer.



The winger is not travelling with Rangers to their Portuguese training base, but his agent insists that he does still remain very much on the books at Ibrox.





Agent Ives Cakarun told the Press Association: "He’s still with Rangers but he will not be in the squad."







It remains to be seen whether the development means Grezda's time at Rangers is coming to a close.



And all eyes will be on whether the winger does depart Ibrox this summer in a bid to get his career back on track elsewhere.





Rangers brought in another winger earlier this week when Sheyi Ojo joined on loan from Liverpool.



