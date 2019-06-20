XRegister
* Fields need to be completed
Account Details
Username * :
Password * :
Confirm Password * :
Email Address * :
Confirm Email Address * :
  
Please type the letters &
numbers in the box below
Personal Details
First Name * :
Last Name * :
Country * :
Date of Birth * : Select date
Favourite Team :
 
I have read and accept the Terms & Conditions.
I have read and accept the Privacy Policy.
Send me occasional Inside Futbol updates.
  |   Forgot Password?
XPlease log in...
Username :
Password :
 
...or sign in with your Facebook account
Connect with Facebook
Register   |   Forgot Password?
XEnter your email...
Email address:
 
Register
X
Inside FutbolInside Futbol

06 October 2018

On Mobile!
Inside Futbol is fully optimised for mobile devices. Point your phone's browser towards www.insidefutbol.com!



26 August 2018

Twitter!

Inside Futbol is on Twitter. Follow us to make sure you never miss a thing!

 

20/06/2019 - 23:09 BST

Serie A Side Make Attempt To Sign West Ham Midfielder

 




Serie A side Bologna have launched a swoop to take West Ham United midfielder Pedro Obiang back to Italy.

The 27-year-old, who started his senior career in Italy at Sampdoria, has regularly been linked with returning to Serie A in recent years.

 



Now Bologna have made a move to land Obiang, according to Italian broadcaster Sportitalia.

Bologna believe that Obiang has the perfect profile for the type of midfielder they are looking for and an attempt is being made to do a deal to sign him from West Ham.
 


The Hammers have already begun to splash the cash in the transfer market this summer, notably adding midfielder Pablo Fornals from Villarreal.



And with Manuel Pellegrini's side still being linked with further reinforcements, the door may be open for Obiang to return to Serie A.

It is unclear what level of fee the Hammers would be looking for in order to let Obiang go.
 


However, they have the former Sampdoria schemer under contract at the London Stadium until the summer of 2022.

 