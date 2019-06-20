Serie A Side Make Attempt To Sign West Ham Midfielder

Follow @insidefutbol





Serie A side Bologna have launched a swoop to take West Ham United midfielder Pedro Obiang back to Italy.



The 27-year-old, who started his senior career in Italy at Sampdoria, has regularly been linked with returning to Serie A in recent years.











Now Bologna have made a move to land Obiang, according to Italian broadcaster Sportitalia.



Bologna believe that Obiang has the perfect profile for the type of midfielder they are looking for and an attempt is being made to do a deal to sign him from West Ham.





The Hammers have already begun to splash the cash in the transfer market this summer, notably adding midfielder Pablo Fornals from Villarreal.







And with Manuel Pellegrini's side still being linked with further reinforcements, the door may be open for Obiang to return to Serie A.



It is unclear what level of fee the Hammers would be looking for in order to let Obiang go.





However, they have the former Sampdoria schemer under contract at the London Stadium until the summer of 2022.



