X
Inside Futbol

06 October 2018

26 August 2018

20/06/2019 - 22:41 BST

Turnaround – Celtic Now Expected To Beat Norwich To David Turnbull

 




Celtic are poised to land Norwich City target David Turnbull after the transfer chase took a remarkable turn of events.

The Bhoys had a £3m bid accepted by Motherwell for Turnbull and opened talks with his representatives.

 



But Celtic's offer was deemed not good enough by the player, who then appeared to be on the way to Norwich after the Premier League side agreed a fee with Motherwell.

However, according to BBC Scotland, Turnbull's proposed move to Celtic is now firmly back on and he is expected to sign a four-year contract.
 


It is claimed that Celtic have come back in with a new and improved offer for Turnbull, which has swung the chase in their favour.



The Scottish champions are now tipped to beat Norwich to the 19-year-old's signature, with the teen talent snubbing a lucrative proposal from the Canaries.

Turnbull is now expected to complete a move to Celtic Park in what will be a big boost for Bhoys boss Neil Lennon.
 


And beating a Premier League side in the shape of Norwich to the midfielder will be a statement of intent on the part of the Bhoys.

 