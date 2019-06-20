Was Looking Out For Leeds and Birmingham Games – Charlton Boss

Follow @insidefutbol





Charlton Athletic boss Lee Bowyer has revealed he was eager to find out when the Addicks' games against former clubs Leeds United and Birmingham City were scheduled for in the new Championship fixture list.



Bowyer, who recently thrashed out a new contract as Charlton boss, guided the Addicks to a third-placed finish in League One this season.











As such, they qualified for the playoffs and beat Doncaster Rovers and Sunderland on their way to clinching promotion to the Championship from the third tier.



In the wake of their promotion to the Championship, Charlton almost lost Bowyer's services, but a late turnaround saw him pen a new deal.





Bowyer put pen-to-paper on a one-year extension at the Valley and will lead Charlton from the touchline during their opening game against Blackburn Rovers at Ewood Park.







And after the fixtures were revealed for the upcoming season, Bowyer has admitted he was eager to find out when Charlton would play his former clubs Leeds and Birmingham.



The Englishman also hopes that his team will know exactly where they stand in the division by the time they face Leeds away from home at Elland Road on the last day of the season.





“Leeds, last game of the season away, hopefully we’ll know where we stand by then”, Bowyer told the club’s official website.



“Those games were the ones I was looking for obviously, Leeds and Birmingham.”



Bowyer made over 200 appearances in the league for Leeds during his seven-year long association with the Whites, after joining them from Charlton in 1996.

