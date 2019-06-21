XRegister
06 October 2018

26 August 2018

21/06/2019 - 23:09 BST

AC Milan Desperate To Land Two Arsenal Targets

 




New AC Milan coach Marco Giampaolo is desperate to land Arsenal targets Dennis Praet and Joachim Andersen from his former club Sampdoria.

Both Andersen and Praet shone under Giampaolo over the course of last season and are not short of suitors this summer.

 



Premier League giants Arsenal have been linked with wanting to land both players, but they now face serious competition from AC Milan.

According to Italian broadcaster Sportitalia, Giampaolo is desperate to have the pair with him at the San Siro.
 


AC Milan are hard at work to answer their new coach's call, with the Rossoneri trying to snap up both players from Sampdoria.



The Italian giants are however keeping other options in mind.

Liverpool centre-back Dejan Lovren is in AC Milan's thoughts, as is Stuttgart defender Ozan Kabak.
 


Real Madrid's Dani Ceballos is on the Rossoneri's radar, while the club are also mulling a loan swoop for Mateo Kovacic.
 