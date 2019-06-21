Can’t Think Charlton Is Easy Opener, Warns Blackburn Boss

Follow @insidefutbol





Tony Mowbray has stressed that Blackburn Rovers should be wary of Charlton Athletic, whom they will be facing on the opening day of the Championship next season.



The EFL announced the fixtures for the upcoming Championship season on Thursday and Mowbray's side will host the newly promoted Addicks on 3rd August.













Rovers finished the 2018/19 season 15th in the league table with 60 points. The Lancashire-based club had 16 wins, 12 draws and 18 defeats when the season came to a close.



Charlton, on the other hand, earned promotion to the second tier of English league football after they defeated Sunderland 2-1 in the League One playoff final.





Former Celtic manager Mowbray has revealed his thoughts on his side's fixtures for the upcoming season and conceded that the opening game against Charlton is not something to view as an easier fixture.







“Charlton, as we did 12 months ago, coming out of League One, they’ll have a bit of momentum. They’ll relish the challenge and they’ll be fully at it", the 55-year-old told Blackburn's official website.



“They’re all tough games. Let’s not think ‘it’s a promoted League One team, it’s an easy game’, because there’s no easy games.





“I saw Charlton’s games in the play-offs and they’re a good football team.



“I saw them live at Doncaster and they played really well that day, with a back three, good possession, good technical players and a threat up front.”



The Championship will commence on 2nd August, with Luton Town playing host to Middlesbrough.

