D-Day Approaching – Liverpool To Make Decision On Midfielder Next Week

Liverpool are expected to make a decision over Marko Grujic's destination next week, with Werder Bremen believing they have a good shout to take him on loan.



Grujic spent last season on loan at Hertha Berlin and the player enjoyed playing in the Bundesliga as he has received regular minutes of first-team football.











The Serbian is not expected to be part of Liverpool’s plans next season, but the Reds are not keen to let him go on a permanent basis.



Another loan move is on the cards for Grujic and according to German outlet DeichStube, Liverpool are expected to make a decision on where to send him next week.





Werder Bremen are still firmly in the race and believe they are in a good position to snap up Grujic on loan.







Grujic has attracted interest from a number of clubs, including Galatasaray, but Liverpool reportedly feel the Turkish Super Lig is not strong enough to further his development.



Hertha Berlin were keen on re-signing Grujic, but they are now out of the race and have already signed a replacement in the shape of Eduard Lowen.





All eyes will be on Liverpool when they make a decision over Grujic next week.

