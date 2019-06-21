Departing Celtic Star Mikael Lustig Earning Lucrative Salary In Belgium, Swedish Giants Priced Out

Follow @insidefutbol





Mikael Lustig is earning more than the average salary in Belgian football after leaving Celtic to join Gent, something which priced Swedish sides out of taking him home.



The right-back opted to quit Celtic and has signed for Gent, putting pen to paper to a three-year deal in Belgium; it had been claimed Celtic were only willing to give him a 12 month contract.











Lustig had been expected to go home to Sweden if he left Celtic, and both Malmo and AIK were keen to snap him up.



But, according to Swedish outlet Fotboll Direkt, the two Allsvenskan clubs were priced out of the race.





AIK and Malmo could not compete the with the money that Lustig is earning in Belgium, which is claimed to be above the average salary for a player in the Jupiler Pro League.







Some eyebrows were raised at Lustig deciding to join Gent, but a three-year deal is a significant financial boon for the player.



The right-back's contract at Gent will take him through past his 35th birthday.

