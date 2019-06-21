XRegister
* Fields need to be completed
Account Details
Username * :
Password * :
Confirm Password * :
Email Address * :
Confirm Email Address * :
  
Please type the letters &
numbers in the box below
Personal Details
First Name * :
Last Name * :
Country * :
Date of Birth * : Select date
Favourite Team :
 
I have read and accept the Terms & Conditions.
I have read and accept the Privacy Policy.
Send me occasional Inside Futbol updates.
  |   Forgot Password?
XPlease log in...
Username :
Password :
 
...or sign in with your Facebook account
Connect with Facebook
Register   |   Forgot Password?
XEnter your email...
Email address:
 
Register
X
Inside FutbolInside Futbol

06 October 2018

On Mobile!
Inside Futbol is fully optimised for mobile devices. Point your phone's browser towards www.insidefutbol.com!



26 August 2018

Twitter!

Inside Futbol is on Twitter. Follow us to make sure you never miss a thing!

 

21/06/2019 - 19:09 BST

Departing Celtic Star Mikael Lustig Earning Lucrative Salary In Belgium, Swedish Giants Priced Out

 




Mikael Lustig is earning more than the average salary in Belgian football after leaving Celtic to join Gent, something which priced Swedish sides out of taking him home.

The right-back opted to quit Celtic and has signed for Gent, putting pen to paper to a three-year deal in Belgium; it had been claimed Celtic were only willing to give him a 12 month contract.

 



Lustig had been expected to go home to Sweden if he left Celtic, and both Malmo and AIK were keen to snap him up.

But, according to Swedish outlet Fotboll Direkt, the two Allsvenskan clubs were priced out of the race.
 


AIK and Malmo could not compete the with the money that Lustig is earning in Belgium, which is claimed to be above the average salary for a player in the Jupiler Pro League.



Some eyebrows were raised at Lustig deciding to join Gent, but a three-year deal is a significant financial boon for the player.

The right-back's contract at Gent will take him through past his 35th birthday.
 


He won eight Scottish top flight titles during his spell at Celtic, along with picking up four Scottish Cups and four Scottish League Cups.
 