Dutch Giants Eyeing Move For Stoke City Star

PSV Eindhoven are considering the possibility of re-signing Stoke City full-back Erik Pieters during the ongoing summer transfer window.



The 30-year-old spent the second half of last season at French club Amiens and the player is keen to leave Stoke ahead of next season.











The Potters signed the Dutchman from PSV in 2013 and the player is said to be prepared to return to his former club this summer in order to rekindle his career.



And according to Dutch daily the Eindhovens Dagblad, PSV are also investigating the option of taking Pieters back to the Philips Stadion in the ongoing transfer window.





Aziz Behich has already left and the Dutch giants are on the verge of losing Angelino, who is likely to return to Manchester City this summer.







The club are in the market for a left-back and the Stoke defender has emerged as a possible target for the club.



Several key figures in the corridors of power in Eindhoven are in favour of taking Pieters back to the club.





PSV also have an interest in Valencia’s Toni Lato, but Pieters is likely to be a cheaper option as he only has a year left on his contract at Stoke.

