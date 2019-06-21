Dutch Top Flight Side Snap Up Liverpool Defender

Follow @insidefutbol





Dutch side Fortuna Sittard have snapped up promising young defender Patrik Raitanen from Premier League giants Liverpool.



The Finnish defender turned out for the European champions' Under-18s side last season, but has opted to make the switch to the Netherlands in search of senior football to speed his development.











He played for Liverpool in the U18 Premier League, having joined the Merseyside giants from Finnish club FC Jazz.



Now Raitanen is looking forward to kicking on in the Netherlands and earning a taste of Eredivisie action with Fortuna Sittard.





The centre-back, who has penned a four-year contract in the Netherlands, told the club's official site: "Fortuna Sittard did well in the Eredivisie last year.







"I want to adapt as quickly as possible to the way the club play.



"Next year I want to play as many minutes and [help the club] achieve the highest possible ranking", he added.





In addition to operating as a centre-back, Raitanen is also able to play as a right-back.



Fortuna Sittard finished 15th in the Eredivisie last season, one point clear of the relegation zone, and Raitanen will aim to do his bit to help the side climb the table next term, steering clear of trouble.

