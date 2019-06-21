XRegister
21/06/2019 - 20:47 BST

I Want To Make Steven Gerrard’s Mind Up – Ambitious Rangers Youngster

 




Zak Rudden has revealed that he intends to impress Rangers manager Steven Gerrard and convince him not to buy another striker this summer.

The Scottish youngster came through the ranks of the club's academy before joining the senior team for pre-season training ahead of the 2018/19 campaign.  


 



Rudden scored the last goal in the Gers' first game under Gerrard, in which they defeated League Two side Bury 6-0.

The centre-forward was then sent on a one-year loan to Falkirk, who were relegated to the third tier of Scottish league football at the end of last season.
 


Although the Bairns finished at the bottom of the table, Rudden enjoyed a positive campaign. The teenager found the back of the net 12 times and provided four assists from 31 league appearances for the club.



The player's deal with Rangers was due to run out this summer, but the Light Blues have given him a one-year contract extension, leaving Rudden delighted at having another chance to prove his worth at the club.

"I’m going to try and make the Gaffer's mind up that he doesn’t need another striker and that I am the guy that can make his squad", Rudden told RangersTV.
 


“They said I done well on loan but that there were bits of my game missing and that I need to improve on.

"So that’s what I have been trying to do when I have been away on my break just to try and improve but they were delighted that I made a name for myself scoring goals, I just need to make sure that I am an all-round player."

Rangers, who will start their 2019/20 Scottish Premiership campaign against Kilmarnock on 4th August, have Jermain Defoe and Alfredo Morelos to call upon, but Kyle Lafferty is expected to depart. 
 