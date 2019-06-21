I’ll Study My Options – Everton Target Yacine Brahimi Comments On Future

Follow @insidefutbol





Yacine Brahimi, who has been linked with Everton this summer, has admitted he will consider the proposals on his table after his involvement in the Africa Cup of Nations is at an end.



The Algeria international is set to see his contract at Portuguese giants FC Porto come to an end at the end of this month and is poised to move on in search of a new challenge.











A number of clubs are spying a free transfer bargain in Brahimi, who is claimed to be sitting on an offer from Everton, but at present his focus is entirely on the Africa Cup of Nations in Egypt.



The wide-man told TV channel France 24: "Yes, it is true that my contract ends on 30th June. Things like that are part of football and I have to study the options that I have.





"I am currently at the CAN and it is the only thing I have in my head", Brahimi added.







The Porto star also insisted that at present, interest is being dealt with by his agent.



"I leave the rest to my agent", he added.





Brahimi has been on the books at Porto since 2014 and has regularly been linked with a move away from the club.



Turkish giants Fenerbahce did hold an interest in Brahimi earlier this summer, but sporting director Damien Comolli confirmed that the Algerian had priced himself out of a move to Istanbul.



