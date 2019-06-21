XRegister
06 October 2018

21/06/2019 - 21:58 BST

It Worked At Leeds United – Neil Redfearn To Use Whites’ Approach At Newcastle

 




Neil Redfearn has vowed to replicate his approach at Leeds United with Newcastle United's Under-23s after being confirmed as the second string's head coach at St James' Park.

Newcastle have moved Ben Dawson up to the post of head of coaching at the academy, meaning Redfearn has now been slotted in as Under-23s head coach.
  
 



Redfearn comes with an extensive CV, having worked to guide talents through Leeds' academy, before then stepping up to take charge of the senior team when called upon.

He insists that what worked at Leeds can work at Newcastle and he will adopt the same approach.
 


"The big thing from my point of view – and this is what always worked at Leeds – is it's very much a player-centred approach", Redfearn told Newcastle's official website.



"It's about finding out about the people as much as the player; what makes them work, what can we do to get the best out of them, what you've got to do to give them the best opportunity to get in and around Newcastle's first team squad.

"And with regard to the type of football that we want to play, the type of football that Ben's had them playing is the type of football that we want to play so it won't be too different to the type of football they've been playing anyway."
 


After his departure from Leeds, Redfearn took charge of Rotherham United before jumping into women's football, with stints at Doncaster Rovers Belles and Liverpool Women.
 