Kieran Trippier Would Look Great In Serie A – Everton Scout Gives Verdict

Everton scout Carlo Jacomuzzi believes that Napoli and Juventus linked Kieran Trippier would suit Serie A.



The Tottenham Hotspur full-back could move to Italy this summer in search of a new challenge, with Spurs reportedly ready to let him go for the right price as Mauricio Pochettino eyes revamping his defensive options.











Napoli and Juventus are potential destinations for Trippier and Everton talent spotter Jacomuzzi believes he would represent a good signing after an adaptation period.



"In Italy he would look great", Jacomuzzi explained on Radio Marte's Si gonfia la rete programme when asked about Trippier and Napoli.





"[But he would need] time, a year to learn about the football, at least six months and he would be established."







Napoli's interest in Trippier has cooled in recent weeks, but the appointment of Maurizio Sarri at Juventus has led to fresh talk the England defender could move to Turin.



Sarri had the chance to view Trippier up close during his time managing in the Premier League.





And the Tottenham man has been mooted as a potential signing to replace Joao Cancelo, who is wanted by Manchester City.

