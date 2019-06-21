Leeds United Set To Miss Out On Winger, Target Set For Union Berlin

Follow @insidefutbol





Leeds United are set to miss out on winger Sheraldo Becker, who is poised to join newly promoted Bundesliga side Union Berlin.



The 24-year-old wide-man is out of contract at Dutch top tier side ADO Den Haag at the end of this month and there has been significant interest in his services.











ADO Den Haag had been hoping to convince Becker to pen a new contract, while Leeds were one of a number of clubs linked with the Dutchman.



But Becker is rapidly closing in on a move to Union Berlin, according to Dutch broadcaster Omroep West.





Union Berlin finished in third in the German second tier last season, but won a relegation/promotion playoff against Stuttgart over two legs.







And it appears the lure of playing Bundesliga football is tempting Becker to make the move to the capital of Germany.



A product of the Ajax youth set-up, ADO Den Haag snapped up Becker from the Amsterdam giants in the summer of 2016.





Losing Becker is a blow to ADO Den Haag, however Leeds have been linked with a host of other wing targets and it is unclear how high up on their target hit list the Dutchman was.

