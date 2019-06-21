XRegister
Inside Futbol

06 October 2018

On Mobile!
Inside Futbol is fully optimised for mobile devices. Point your phone's browser towards www.insidefutbol.com!



26 August 2018

Twitter!

Inside Futbol is on Twitter. Follow us to make sure you never miss a thing!

 

21/06/2019 - 15:00 BST

Lyon Open Talks With Arsenal Defender, Put Forward Contract Proposal

 




Lyon have opened discussions with Arsenal defender Laurent Koscielny over signing him this summer and have offered him a two-year contract.

The veteran defender is angling towards a move away from Arsenal this summer and he has a year left on his current deal to run at the Emirates.  

 



Unai Emery is looking to revamp his defence in the ongoing window and Koscielny is also believed to be keen on seeking a fresh challenge in the twilight of his playing career.

Rennes have reportedly approached him over a move and Borussia Dortmund are also considering adding his experience to their squad in the ongoing window.
 


But Lyon have made a concrete approach to sign the Frenchman and according to French outlet Foot Mercato, they have offered the defender a two-year contract to return to France.



The Ligue 1 giants would still have to reach an agreement with Arsenal, but the hope is the Gunners would smooth the path to his departure in recognition of his service to the club.

Koscielny is open to heading back to France and Lyon are a potential destination.
 


Lyon are looking to convince the player first before sitting down for talks with the Gunners.   
 