Manchester United Reluctant To Meet Asking Price of Tottenham Target Bruno Fernandes

Follow @insidefutbol





Manchester United are unlikely to want to meet Sporting Lisbon’s valuation of Tottenham Hotspur target Bruno Fernandes this summer.



Fernandes has been linked with a move to the Premier League after a brilliant season in Portugal where he scored 32 goals in 53 appearances from an attacking midfield position.













He is one of the players Tottenham have been tracking and his agent met the north London club on Wednesday during his trip to the British capital.



However, Manchester United are claimed to be in pole position and have been in touch with his representatives over taking Fernandes to Old Trafford this summer.





But according to Portuguese daily A Bola, the Red Devils are not prepared to shell out the kind of money Sporting Lisbon have been demanding for the attacking midfielder.







The Portuguese giants want €70m from his departure, but Manchester United are in no mood to match that figure at the moment.



Tottenham, who are known for their parsimonious transfer tactics, may also be unlikely to want to pay such a figure for Fernandes.





It remains to be seen whether Sporting Lisbon agree to lower their demands for the Portugal midfielder this summer.

