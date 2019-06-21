XRegister
* Fields need to be completed
Account Details
Username * :
Password * :
Confirm Password * :
Email Address * :
Confirm Email Address * :
  
Please type the letters &
numbers in the box below
Personal Details
First Name * :
Last Name * :
Country * :
Date of Birth * : Select date
Favourite Team :
 
I have read and accept the Terms & Conditions.
I have read and accept the Privacy Policy.
Send me occasional Inside Futbol updates.
  |   Forgot Password?
XPlease log in...
Username :
Password :
 
...or sign in with your Facebook account
Connect with Facebook
Register   |   Forgot Password?
XEnter your email...
Email address:
 
Register
X
Inside FutbolInside Futbol

06 October 2018

On Mobile!
Inside Futbol is fully optimised for mobile devices. Point your phone's browser towards www.insidefutbol.com!



26 August 2018

Twitter!

Inside Futbol is on Twitter. Follow us to make sure you never miss a thing!

 

21/06/2019 - 15:07 BST

Manchester United Reluctant To Meet Asking Price of Tottenham Target Bruno Fernandes

 




Manchester United are unlikely to want to meet Sporting Lisbon’s valuation of Tottenham Hotspur target Bruno Fernandes this summer.

Fernandes has been linked with a move to the Premier League after a brilliant season in Portugal where he scored 32 goals in 53 appearances from an attacking midfield position.  


 



He is one of the players Tottenham have been tracking and his agent met the north London club on Wednesday during his trip to the British capital.

However, Manchester United are claimed to be in pole position and have been in touch with his representatives over taking Fernandes to Old Trafford this summer.
 


But according to Portuguese daily A Bola, the Red Devils are not prepared to shell out the kind of money Sporting Lisbon have been demanding for the attacking midfielder.



The Portuguese giants want €70m from his departure, but Manchester United are in no mood to match that figure at the moment.

Tottenham, who are known for their parsimonious transfer tactics, may also be unlikely to want to pay such a figure for Fernandes.
 


It remains to be seen whether Sporting Lisbon agree to lower their demands for the Portugal midfielder this summer.   
 