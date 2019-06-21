Manchester United Target Waiting For Juventus To Show Concrete Interest

Follow @insidefutbol





Manchester United linked full-back Elseid Hysaj is waiting to see whether Juventus have concrete interest in signing him this summer.



The right-back is likely to leave Napoli this summer and several clubs have been linked with an interest in the defender.











Chelsea were believed to be keen on taking him to England, but with Maurizio Sarri moving to Juventus and the Blues currently banned from signing players, Hysaj is unlikely to be in west London next summer.



Manchester United have put in an enquiry for Hysaj and the Albanian is believed to be one of the names on their shortlist of possible recruits.





But according to Italian daily Corriere dello Sport, the 25-year-old has been playing the waiting game to see whether Juventus are interested in taking him to Turin.







Sarri coached Hysaj at Napoli and was keen on taking him to Chelsea last summer as well.



It remains to be seen whether the new Juventus coach can direct the club’s transfer plans towards considering signing the full-back.





The Italian champions have been keeping tabs on a number of full-backs, including Tottenham Hotspur right-back Kieran Trippier.

