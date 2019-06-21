Maurizio Sarri Needs Player Like Him – Agent Of Chelsea Star

Follow @insidefutbol





The agent of Chelsea midfielder Jorginho has remained coy on the prospect of his client joining Juventus this summer.



The Italian midfielder followed Maurizio Sarri to Chelsea last summer and there are suggestions that he could do the same this time around and join Juventus.













Sarri always stressed the importance of Jorginho in his team despite all the criticism the Italian midfielder faced last season at Chelsea.



And Joao Santos, the midfielder’s agent, admits the new Juventus’ coach style of football depends on having a player of Jorginho’s qualities and characteristics.





He stressed that he is not aware whether Juventus want his player this summer as part of Sarri’s plans, but is confident that the Italian champions will approach Chelsea if they want the midfielder.







Santos told Italian radio station Radio Kiss Kiss Napoli: “Sarri needs a player such as Jorginho to play his game.



“I don’t know the strategies of Juventus so we’ll see.





“I know Sarri recently arrived, he will discuss with [Fabio] Paratici and I imagine they are talking about the market objectives.



“But Juventus won’t call me before going to Chelsea first.”



Chelsea are unlikely to consider selling Jorginho after just one season at the club.



Their transfer ban also makes it difficult for any club wanting to sign any key Chelsea player as the Blues are currently not in a position to sign a replacement.

