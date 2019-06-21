Mikael Lustig Is Leader We Need – Gent Sporting Director

Follow @insidefutbol





Gent's sporting director Peter Verbeke is full of praise for Mikael Lustig, who has signed for the club after eight seasons with Scottish side Celtic, and explained that his leadership ability is something that the team need.



The Belgian club have announced that the Swedish international has signed a three-year contract with the club.













Lustig spent the last seven and a half years with Scottish Premiership side Celtic, helping them win the league in each of his seasons with the club.



However, with his contract with the Hoops coming to an end, the player has agreed to join Gent on a three-year deal.





Verbeke opened up on his excitement at having Lustig at the club and said that the right-back still has a lot to offer despite being 32-years-old.







"Although Mikael is already 32, he has played more than 40 games for Celtic in recent seasons", Verbeke told the club's official website.



"In addition, he is still a fixture with the Swedish national team.





"More importantly, he was able to convince us of his enormous drive to fully go for a new project after eight consecutive titles with Celtic.



"Mikael has a winner's mentality and leadership qualities that our team, and certainly our youngsters, need."



Lustig had been prepared to stay at Celtic, but it was suggested the Bhoys were not prepared to sanction a contract running for more than 12 months; the defender has a three-year deal in Belgium.

