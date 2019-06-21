XRegister
06 October 2018

26 August 2018

21/06/2019 - 21:49 BST

Never Been So Blown Away – Former Tottenham Star Impressed With New Stadium

 




Former Tottenham Hotspur left-back Mark Bowen has revealed that he considers the club's new stadium, which opened almost two months ago, to be spectacular.

Spurs had hoped to open their new stadium by September last season, but were forced to change plans after there were difficulties in finishing it on schedule.
   


 



The London-based club had to stick with the Wembley as their home ground until April this year. But when the team inaugurated the new stadium against Crystal Palace, Spurs claimed all three points with a 2-0 victory.

The ground saw a record attendance of 62,243 when Tottenham hosted Dutch side Ajax in the first leg of the semi-final of the Champions League.
 


Ex-Spurs left-back Bowen was one of those in attendance on the night and revealed that he was left at awe by the arena.



"I don’t think I’ve ever been so blown away as I was when I came here to the new stadium for the Ajax home game a few weeks ago”, the 55-year told the club's official website.

“Before you walk in, even outside, it just takes your breath away. I hesitate to say ‘where this club has come from’ because we’ve always been up there, but where it’s heading… it seems the sky is the limit.”
 


The arena is known as Tottenham Hotspur Stadium but the club are expected to sell the naming rights and that would see the stadium have a new name.

Mauricio Pochettino's side will be hosting Premier League newcomers Aston Villa at their new home ground on the opening day of the 2019/20 campaign.
 