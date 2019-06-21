Only Place I Wanted To Go – Stewart Downing Hails Blackburn Move As Rangers Miss Out

Follow @insidefutbol





Stewart Downing, who has been linked with Rangers this summer, has signed for Blackburn Rovers and insisted Ewood Park is the only place he wanted to go.



The experienced midfielder was out of contract at Middlesbrough and a number of sides were spying a free transfer bargain.











Steven Gerrard was heavily linked with wanting to take Downing to Ibrox, but the former Liverpool man has opted against reuniting with his old team-mate at Rangers and is staying in England.



Indeed, Downing has signed a one-year contract at Blackburn and insists he is delighted to make the move to the north west.





He told the club's official site: "After the discussion with the manager [Tony Mowbray] this was the only place I wanted to come.







"He's got really good ideas, a good way of playing, and I'm really excited.



"I'm glad it's done quite early as well", Downing added.





Blackburn will be looking to make the most of Downing's experience as they aim for a successful season in the Championship next term.



The 34-year-old made over 400 appearances in the Premier League and in addition to Middlesbrough also turned out for Liverpool, Aston Villa and West Ham.

