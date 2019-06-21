Rangers Confirm George Edmundson Capture

Follow @insidefutbol





Rangers have secured the signing of centre-back George Edmundson from English League Two side Oldham Athletic.



The Gers had been keen to snap up the defender and had seen two offers rejected by Oldham, who valued Edmundson at a higher level.











Now Rangers have got their man after reaching an agreement with the Latics and the 21-year-old has put pen to paper to a four-year contract at Ibrox.



He adds to Steven Gerrard's defensive resources, helping to fill in the gap left by the departure of Joe Worrall back to Nottingham Forest after the end of his loan stint.





Edmundson was a standout performer at Oldham over the course of last season and made a whopping 54 appearances for the Latics.







The defender will now look to kick on at Rangers and challenge Connor Goldson and Nikola Katic for a spot in the heart of the Gers' backline.



Rangers are expected to do further business as the start of the new Scottish season approaches.





The Gers also have Europa League qualifiers and Edmundson will be looking to hit the ground running under Gerrard.

