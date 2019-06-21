Real Betis Oppose Selling Liverpool Linked 22-Year-Old

Follow @insidefutbol





Real Betis are opposed to selling Liverpool linked defender Junior Firpo and want him to be part of new coach Rubi's plans next season.



With Alberto Moreno leaving on a free transfer, Liverpool are in the market for a full-back this summer and have been identifying targets.











Scotland captain Andrew Robertson remains Jurgen Klopp’s first choice left-back, but the Liverpool manager is keen on bringing in a quality option for the squad ahead of next season.



Firpo, 22, has reportedly been on Liverpool’s shortlist of targets and the Reds have prioritised landing a new left-back.





However, according to Spanish sports daily AS, Betis are firmly opposed to letting Firpo go, something which would likely mean Liverpool would need to meet his €50m release clause.







Betis have a new coach in Rubi and the club are keen to see Firpo remain part of his plans next season.



But if Liverpool were to meet the player's release clause, Betis would be powerless to prevent his departure this summer.





The 22-year-old clocked 29 appearances across all competitions for Betis over the course of the recently concluded season.

