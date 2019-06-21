XRegister
06 October 2018

26 August 2018

21/06/2019 - 00:21 BST

Roma Keep Tabs On Ismael Bennacer, Arsenal Retain First Refusal

 




Roma are keeping an eye on the situation of Empoli midfielder Ismael Bennacer, a player Arsenal have first refusal on.

The Gunners signed Bennacer from French side AC Arles during the summer of 2015, but he failed to make the first team grade at the Emirates Stadium.

 



Bennacer was eventually shipped out of north London in 2017, when Empoli came calling for his services to take him to Italy.

Despite offloading the Algerian, Arsenal ensured they included a clause in the deal that would allow them first refusal, should Empoli decide to sell him in the future.
 


Bennacer has rapidly progressed during his time with Empoli in Italy and played a part in all but one game for the side in Serie A this term.



As such, the Algerian has piqued the interest of several clubs in the summer transfer window, including AC Milan and Napoli.

And according to Italian daily Correire dello Sport, Roma are also keeping close tabs on Bennacer, with a swoop for the player possible.
 


Despite their option of first refusal on Bennacer, it remains to be seen whether the Gunners will bid, if they are informed another side have put in an offer.

The 21-year-old could add to his 10 caps for Algeria during the Africa Cup of Nations in Egypt this month.

Bennacer has two years remaining on his contract with Empoli.   
 