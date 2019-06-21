Romelu Lukaku Keen For Future To Be Resolved Before Man Utd Tour

Follow @insidefutbol





Romelu Lukaku wants to sort out his future and move to Inter before Manchester United fly out to Australia and the Far East for their pre-season tour next month.



The Belgian has made it clear that he wants to leave Manchester United and Inter are his club of choice this summer.











Inter have been in talks with his agent over a move to the San Siro and they have already trashed out terms on a contract with the player over a transfer in the ongoing window.



Lukaku is keen to make sure that his future is sorted out as soon as possible and has set a deadline before which he wants to be an Inter player.





According to Italian daily Gazzetta dello Sport, the striker wants his transfer to Inter done and dusted before Manchester United travel to Australia and the Far East for their pre-season tour.







Lukaku is scheduled to report for pre-season training at the start of next month and Manchester United fly out for their tour on 13th July.



The Belgian does not want to fly out with Ole Gunner Solskjaer’s squad given he wants to leave Manchester United this summer.





Manchester United are demanding a fee in excess of €80m, but Inter are unlikely to cobble together the funds before they can sell Mauro Icardi.

