Scouting Heats Up, Four Italian Clubs To Watch Aston Villa Target In Action

Fiorentina, Atalanta, Torino and Sampdoria are amongst the clubs who are expected to watch Aston Villa target Marvelous Nakamba in action for Zimbabwe tonight.



The Club Brugge midfielder’s future has come under the scanner as he has been linked with a move away from the Belgian giants this summer.











His representatives have reportedly offered Nakamba to newly-promoted Premier League outfit Aston Villa and Dean Smith's men could move to take him to Villa Park.



He has also been attracting interest from Italy, and Atalanta are one of the clubs who are interested in taking Nakamba to Serie A.





A scout from Atalanta is set to run the rule over the midfielder tonight against Egypt, but according to Italian outlet Calciomercato.it, Fiorentina, Torino and Sampdoria have also sent observers to watch Nakamba.







Scouts from the four Serie A clubs will be attendance at the Cairo International Stadium to take a look at the Zimbabwe midfielder against Egypt in the opening game of the Africa Cup of Nations.



Nakamba is expected to be one of the most scouted players in the competition this summer due to the speculation over his future.





Club Brugge have already received offers for him and they will sell the midfielder if they receive the right bid.

